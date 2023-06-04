TCC Logo

Congratulations to twelve TCC faculty and staff members who are honored with the 2023 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award.

The 2023 NISOD Excellence Award recipients are:

Alexis Howard, project specialist, Wakulla Environmental Institute

Amanda Clements, director, Strategic Communications, Office of Communications

Angela Long, chief engagement officer, Office of the President

Charles Cadenhead, faculty, Computer Programming, Computer Technology Division

Eileen Durant, faculty, Respiratory Care, Respiratory Therapy

Harriet Bush, director, Florida Public Safety Institute Business Office

John Bikowitz, faculty, Math, Math and Science Division

Marckus Harden, coordinator, Conferences and Events

Maria Suarez, faculty, Foreign Languages

Maureen O’Neil, faculty, Early Childhood Education Division

Tricia Rizza, associate dean, vice president of Academic Affairs

Troy Mahler, college registrar, Admission and Records

The NISOD Excellence Awards were established in 1991 to provide NISOD member colleges with an opportunity to recognize individuals doing extraordinary work on their campuses. Since then, more than 30,000 recipients have been honored with the Award by their colleges.

NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence will be held May 27 through 30 in Austin, Texas. All 2023 Award recipients in attendance will be recognized during a dinner and celebration.

About Tallahassee Community College

Since 1966, TCC has offered high-quality post-secondary education for the citizens of Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties, as well as for students from throughout the state, nation and abroad.

We are consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Our vision is to be recognized as your college of choice.

