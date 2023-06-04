Congratulations to twelve TCC faculty and staff members who are honored with the 2023 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award.
The 2023 NISOD Excellence Award recipients are:
Alexis Howard, project specialist, Wakulla Environmental Institute
Amanda Clements, director, Strategic Communications, Office of Communications
Angela Long, chief engagement officer, Office of the President
Charles Cadenhead, faculty, Computer Programming, Computer Technology Division
Eileen Durant, faculty, Respiratory Care, Respiratory Therapy
Harriet Bush, director, Florida Public Safety Institute Business Office
John Bikowitz, faculty, Math, Math and Science Division
Marckus Harden, coordinator, Conferences and Events
Maria Suarez, faculty, Foreign Languages
Maureen O’Neil, faculty, Early Childhood Education Division
Tricia Rizza, associate dean, vice president of Academic Affairs
Troy Mahler, college registrar, Admission and Records
The NISOD Excellence Awards were established in 1991 to provide NISOD member colleges with an opportunity to recognize individuals doing extraordinary work on their campuses. Since then, more than 30,000 recipients have been honored with the Award by their colleges.
NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence will be held May 27 through 30 in Austin, Texas. All 2023 Award recipients in attendance will be recognized during a dinner and celebration.
About Tallahassee Community College
Since 1966, TCC has offered high-quality post-secondary education for the citizens of Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties, as well as for students from throughout the state, nation and abroad.
We are consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Our vision is to be recognized as your college of choice.
