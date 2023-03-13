Turkey season starts soon, whopper clam believed to be over 200 years old

Hello all. I hope things are going well for you. I have a lot to tell you today. First, turkey season starts March 18, and the season runs until April 23. You are allowed two toms a day, but that is the end of the season for you, because you can only take two for the entire season.
Remember, like deer season, you have to record the birds before you move them and report your harvest within 24 hours. Go to “MyFWC.com” for the phone number to make your report.
Squirrel and quail season ended March 5. Triggerfish opened March 1, and closes May 31. Triggerfish reopens Aug. 1, and closes again Dec. 31. Remember Triggerfish are on the reef fish list, and you need a permit to fish on reefs now! Apply at MyFWC.com. The permit is free as long as you have a saltwater fishing license.
Now for some interesting news: Florida has been listed as the shark attack capital of the world. And New Smyrna Beach is the No. 1 beach in Florida, with 32 shark attacks from 2010 until now. And almost every beach on the east and west coast has had shark attacks.
Alligators are making their mark in Florida, too! An 85-year-old woman was walking her dog in Spanish Lakes Fairways in St. Lucie County when the gator attacked her dog. She tried to fight the 10-foot gator to save her dog and the gator grabbed her by the leg and pulled her into the lake and under the water. Their are an estimated 1.3 million alligators in Florida, and they can be found in all 67 Florida counties. Florida started documenting alligator attacks in 1948, and documented 26 deaths as of November 2021. This death makes 27 to date.
At Pensacola beach late February, a 12-foot great white shark was caught by a crew of fishermen on the beach. It took them a little over an hour to get the shark beach side. It was released. Every once and a while Great Whites are seen or caught in the Gulf. I saw one that measured 25 feet off Carrabelle while fishing with a friend. He said, “We need a bigger boat,” just like in the movie. He never went saltwater fishing again!
I have written about invasive species several times in past writings, and one of the creatures I’ve mentioned is the Burmese python. I just read a report that they are really populating in Florida. More than 10,000 have been caught in the past 10 years. They are now in the Keys. But the scary thing is they are now moving northward. They are being found in lower Central Florida counties. A lot of the pythons were killed off several years ago from the bitter cold streak, but a female can hatch more than 90 eggs at a time. The are overrunning the ’Glades and moving out.
Here is a good one closer to home: Off an Alligator Point beach, a man digging clams dug up a 2.6-pounder. But what is more strange is that this was a Quahog Clam. The federal wildlife agency says they are found in Atlantic waters from Newfoundland to Cape Hatteras N.C. Not in the Gulf! He took it to the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea, and they said it was 214 years old, which means it was born in 1809 – the same year as Abe Lincoln. And even more bizarre, how did it get here? Did someone bring it from the east coast? I did some more research and found that some marine wildlife experts say it is the same as a Littleneck or Cherrystone clam, as we find here, but when it gets that size it is a Quahog. If that is the case, why haven’t we found more?
So it is still a mystery!
Happy Hunting and Happy Fishing
Al Hartman
