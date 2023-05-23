We’ve heard the saying “trust is everything” and while we generally use that statement when discussing intimate relationships, it can be applied to just about anything we do in life. As your local editor, I understand that trust is crucial in carrying out my job.
According to Merriam-Webster, the first definition of “trust” in noun-form is “assured reliance on the character, ability, strength, or truth of someone or something.” As a verb, it reads “to rely on the truthfulness or accuracy of; to place confidence in.”
Trust lays the foundation for how we navigate the world around us. We drive our roadways, trusting that other drivers will abide by traffic laws. We trust our parents to do what is best for us as children. We trust our school districts so we can reliably send our children off to be in the care of educators. We trust that when we cast our ballot at the polls, we’re voting for someone who can and will represent us and our interests. We trust our employers to timely send us or deposit our paychecks after weeks of work. We trust what we read in the newspaper is accurate. Most importantly, we trust ourselves to make decisions that will ultimately sustain our lives.
Trust is the invisible force that binds us all together. Trust fosters cooperation, social cohesion, and collective progress. It establishes a sense of security, reliability, and confidence among members of a community and allows people to work toward a common goal.
Trust is important, necessary, and natural, but what makes us trust someone or something? Communication, honesty, transparency, integrity, and reliability are all building blocks that make up trust. When trust is present, individuals feel more comfortable sharing ideas, asking questions, expressing concern, and engaging in productive and constructive dialogue.
When a strong sense of trust is established within a community, the community is able to overcome adversity and bounce back in times of struggle. Having a trustworthy support system can make all the difference when trying to overcome a difficult situation. Trust establishes an interconnectedness that fosters resilience as community members unite their strengths, resources, and efforts to face challenges head-on. Interconnectedness allows us to work together to rebuild what was lost.
Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle in 2018, Wakulla County didn’t go unscathed. The storm itself was frightening and catastrophic. Wakulla wasn’t the worst-affected area, but we still felt the strong force of mother nature.
I remember hearing trees snap and fall all throughout my neighborhood. When it was finally over, everyone ended up outside, almost as if some type of intuition drove us out of our dwellings. It was like living in the era before we all had internet at home. We didn’t call or text one another to say “hey, I’m going outside to check out the damage, want to come out too?” We just did.
Relieved from the wind and rain, residents of all ages came out of their homes to view the world after Hurricane Michael. To no surprise, there were numerous trees down – in yards, on houses, across the roads. There was no entering or exiting the neighborhood until the trees laying across the road would be cut up and moved. The people in my neighborhood didn’t wait an instant. Residents united and the buzzing of chainsaws rang throughout the neighborhood. A couple of people would cut while others pulled branches and threw logs out of the street. It wasn’t easy, but it was easier working together.
We trusted that if some could cut the tree into manageable pieces, others would be able to move the pieces out of the road. With this process, we trusted life would continue.
This is just one major example of how trust can help rebuild or nurture a community, but we live through these examples every instant. When we trust that the other car will stop at the red light, or we trust that our friend will pick up the phone when we need them, it leads us to the next step in where we’re heading. It shapes our relationships with one another. It builds our businesses. It allows us to express ourselves without fear of judgement or backlash because we trust the ones we’re expressing ourselves to.
Trust is the lifeblood of a community as it can unlock the full potential of the community. Trust creates a thriving environment where individuals feel safe, valued and empowered to shape their shared future. It permeates every aspect of the community’s ability to function. Trust is necessary. Trust is important. Trust is everything.
Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.
