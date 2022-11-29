The Board of Triumph Gulf Coast Inc., will meet at 10:30 a.m. CT (11:30 a.m. Eastern) on Thursday, Dec. 15. The agenda will be posted at www.my floridatriumph.com prior to the meeting.
The meeting will be at the Bay County Commission Chambers, Bay County Government Center, 840 W. 11th St., Panama City.
The Board of Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. will meet later that day in the same location as a Committee of the Whole from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. CT (2:30 to 4:30 ET). The agenda will be posted at www.myflorida triumph.com prior to the meeting.
Any person who wishes to appeal a decision by Triumph Gulf Coast or the board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting must have a record of the proceedings. He or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.
For more information, contact Triumph Gulf Coast at 850-387-9405. Any person who requires special accommodations because of physical impairment or disability should contact Triumph Gulf Coast at 850-387-9405 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
