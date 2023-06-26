During the 2023 Legislative Session, language was passed and signed into law that no longer requires a noise study for the Wakulla County Airport. Previously, Florida Statutes required airports to partake in a federal Part 150 noise compatibility study to be approved by the Florida Department of Transportation.
The new Florida Statutes regulation now implies for airports that have not conducted a noise study, the focus shifts to mitigation rather than prohibition. Potentially incompatible uses associated with residential construction and most educational facilities would be subject to mitigation measures instead. The bill also specifies the area around the airport where these regulations apply.
“Before the passage of this bill, Wakulla County was mandated to pay for a very expensive and unnecessary noise study,” County Commission Chairman Ralph Thomas stated, “I am appreciative of the Florida Legislature and Governor for removing this burdensome regulation.”
The Wakulla County Airport is located on Bay Drive off Surf Road in Ochlockonee Bay. For additional information related to this story, please contact Kinsey Miller, Public Information Officer, at (850) 926-0919 Ext. 712.
