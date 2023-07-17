A distressing incident unfolded on July 12th, 2023, when the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an unresponsive 1-year-old child. The child’s mother, identified as Skyler Crawford, made the call while turning into the Dollar General parking lot located at 1409 Shadeville Road. The authorities quickly responded to the scene to provide assistance.
Deputies William Bennett and Kori Smith arrived at the Dollar General to find Crawford holding the child and visibly distraught. The deputies made immediate efforts to revive the child using an automated external defibrillator (AED) and chest compressions. Unfortunately, their attempts were unsuccessful, as the child showed no signs of breathing, a pulse, or responsiveness. Disturbingly, the deputies also noticed numerous bruises covering the child’s body.
Wakulla County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and took over the life-saving measures. During this time, Deputy Smith spoke with Crawford to gather information about the incident. She explained that she had received a text message from her live-in boyfriend, Jacob Robison, while she was at work. Robison had reported that the child fell off the bed and hit her head. When Crawford returned home, she found the child unresponsive and with blue lips. She then placed the child in her car and started driving towards the hospital.
The child was subsequently transported by Wakulla EMS to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, with Crawford following closely behind. Tragically, the child was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the emergency room.
Given the severity of the case, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division was notified. Multiple CID members, including Detective Travis Hall, Detective Sergeant Mark Sauls, and a Crime Scene Technician, responded to TMH ER to assess the situation. Detective Hall observed significant bruising on the child’s jawline, chest, and buttocks, along with bruises covering the entire body. In addition, blood was found on the child’s left-hand palm, leading Detective Hall to conclude that the child had suffered fatal injuries through physical abuse.
Detective Hall conducted a detailed interview with Crawford to gather more information about the events leading to the child’s condition. According to Crawford, she had left for work at Wakulla Springs at 4 p.m. During her shift, she exchanged text messages with Jacob, discussing the child’s well-being. Robison informed Crawford that he had put the children (as his 2 year old was also present) to bed, and mentioned that the child had fallen off the bed but appeared fine.
Upon returning home at around 10 p.m., Crawford discovered the child in a distressing state. The child had purple lips, covered with a blanket up to her chin, and displayed bruises on her face and body. Crawford reported that the child was not breathing, cold to the touch, and limp when she entered the shed. Crawford emphasized that the child did not have any bruises before she left for work. Detective Hall documented the injuries and collected screenshots of the text messages as evidence.
Efforts to contact Robison were unsuccessful as he failed to respond to the authorities’ attempts to reach him. Robison’s vehicle was tracked through a license plate reader system, revealing his movements that night, which seemed to indicate an attempt to evade law enforcement. Robison’s history of anger management issues and a previous child abuse arrest raised concerns about his involvement in the tragic incident.
To gather further evidence, a search warrant was obtained to enter the shed behind 65 Jane Drive, where Robison and Crawford resided. The crime scene investigation yielded important findings, including a pack-and-play with a pillow covered in suspected blood and a wet spot on the twin bed, possibly indicating urine. A sweater with suspected blood was also collected for forensic testing.
At the Medical Examiner’s Office, Dr. Andrew Koopmeiner conducted an examination, revealing fresh bruising behind the child’s left ear and the back of her head. Dr. Koopmeiner also determined that the head injuries were not consistent with a single act and identified hemorrhaging in the child’s brain.
According to the arrest report, based on the available evidence and the totality of the circumstances, authorities concluded that Jacob Randall Robison, Crawford’s live-in boyfriend, committed the offense of second-degree murder (pursuant to F.S.S. 782.04(2)). It is alleged that Robison engaged in an unlawful act displaying a depraved mind, resulting in the tragic and senseless loss of the child’s life.
Robison’s Bond Order on the Wakulla County Clerk of Courts website indicates he was denied bond on July 14. His Application for Criminal Indigent Status indicates he’s being represented by Attorney Nathan Prince.
The investigation into this heartbreaking incident continues as law enforcement works diligently to ensure justice is served. The Wakulla County community mourns the loss of a young life and hopes for swift resolution and accountability in this case.
