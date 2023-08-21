On Friday, Aug. 18, a collision occurred between a Tallahassee Police Department officer (23 year old male) and a cyclist. The incident took place around 9:15 a.m., in the heart of Crawfordville, near Walgreens.
The Wakulla News reached out to the TPD for details regarding the incident. In response, the department stated, “Any time one of our officers is involved in an accident, it’s our policy to always conduct our own investigation. Our investigation aligned with Florida Highway Patrol’s investigation, concluding the officer was not at fault. However, FHP would need to provide further details.”
FHP Assistant Chief of Public Affairs, Lieutenant Jim Beauford responded to The News and said, “The bicyclist, a 63 year old male, was taken Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The crash is currently under investigation.”
