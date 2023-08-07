Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is closing in on the top-10 ranked hospitals in Florida, having been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2023-2024 by U.S. News & World Report, a global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice.
Following a thorough analysis using a variety of measures such as survival and complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care, U.S. News ranked TMH as the 12th best hospital in Florida for 2023-2024, up from 24th in 2022. U.S. News evaluated 254 of the more than 370 hospitals in Florida. Of those hospitals evaluated, 24 meet high U.S. News standards and are ranked in the state.
“For several years now, we’ve been in relentless pursuit of excelling in the safety and quality measures that let our patients and community know they can count on the best healthcare possible at TMH,” President & CEO Mark O’Bryant said. “Our leaders and front-line caregivers are working every day to ensure excellent patient outcomes and quality scores. At every level of the organization, we’re talking about quality and putting processes in place to make our care even better. It’s incredibly rewarding to now see that hard work paying off.”
In addition to being ranked as the 12th hospital in the state, TMH was rated as “High Performing” in 10 areas of care – up from seven last year:
Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Diabetes
Heart attack
Heart bypass surgery
Heart failure
Hip replacement
Kidney failure
Knee replacement
Stroke
“High Performing” is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings and indicates TMH provides care that is significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.
Over the past 75 years, TMH has transformed from a small community hospital into a leading healthcare system in the Southeast. In fiscal year 2022 alone, TMH saw 31,190 inpatient admissions. Here are some additional stats from 2022:
137,012 Emergency & Urgent Care Center Visits
18,050 Surgeries
3,369 Births
4,655 (Full Time Equivalent) Colleagues
1,225 Medical Providers
639 Volunteers
10,452 Volunteer Hours
4,809 Music Therapy Sessions
2,645 Animal Therapy Sessions
2,818 TMH Foundation Donors
$2.47 Million Given Through the TMH Foundation
Over 130 Community Events/Organizations Sponsored by TMH
“Good things are happening at TMH,” said Jana Iezzi-Tumblin, Vice President and Chief Improvement Officer. “We are being purposeful in how we approach quality, combining quality efforts and culture work to help engrain it across our organization. Our colleagues are engaged and working to put our values of Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence into practice. We monitor our progress and are transparent about our performance. This recognition affirms that we are succeeding in our lifelong commitment to improvement.”
For the 2023-2024 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.
“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.
