I returned to work about 14 months ago at The Wakulla News, after it became apparent to me that it would be best if I came off the road for a while.
But as circumstances continue to unfold, now it seems like it is the right time to prepare to move to Tennessee to be closer to my parents.
It’s still surprising how the editor’s job at the paper just popped out at me as I started the most cursory job search in January 2022, especially when I started my search looking at an entirely different position.
I’m so glad I hit “send” on the email inquiring about coming back to The Wakulla News. We have been through so many changes this past year, and as I look back at what we have accomplished, I believe it has been time well spent.
Back in October, we launched our Think Pink breast cancer awareness special section and tie-in quarter auction, the paper’s inaugural Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser that raised more than $2,000. That is even more meaningful to me now because my best friend has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is recovering now from a double mastectomy.
Earlier in 2022, we co-hosted a Speed Volunteering event in the library’s community room.
We also revamped our annual hurricane guide, reaching out to local experts who shared some great information with readers.
We hosted two “Meet the Candidates” events that gave voters an opportunity to meet those seeking local public office face to face.
It made me feel like we were able to really meet a need in the community when during the first event at the Wakulla County Community Center I watched a family walk from table to table and ask basically the same pointed questions of each school board candidate in the room.
Back in November, Nancy Floyd Richardson, the advertising account executive, and I went to the Chamber awards event and were and thrilled to learn the paper won the 2022 Business Excellence Award in the Service II (small business) category for the paper’s “dedication and service to making Wakulla County a better place to live, work and play.”
In December, we launched a new annual publication, “Wakulla Connections,” designed to make it easier for both newcomers and old-timers to easily find information they might need as Wakulla County residents.
Starting in 2023, we have introduced quarterly Welcome Home special sections geared toward home-buying and home ownership, and we just produced an annual wedding guide.
These sections seemed like a good fit, maybe Nancy and I are homeowners, and we have both had weddings on our mind at different times and for different reasons over the past year – one Nancy is planning for one of her daughters, and I had my own small celebration back in October.
We just finished a new visitors guide, which will launch soon. We have also been notified that the paper is a finalist for several categories in the Florida Press Association Weekly Newspaper Contest awards.
In the past year, I am also happy that we have been able to keep adoptable animal shelter pets in the paper. That was inspired in part by the ad sales director, Trista Stokes, who is the niece of former Wakulla News general manager Tammie Barfield. I also asked if someone from the animal shelter would be willing to write a monthly column after I went to the shelter to do a feature story on the great work they do there – a story suggested by one of our newspaper carriers. And of course my visit there eventually led to adopting Cooper the Catahoula leopard dog mix, who turns 10 months old on April 1.
I am grateful for all the community support we have received in the past year. Nancy has been invaluable. She is smart, creative, and incredibly kind – she even decorated my office after I got married.
So I will be leaving The Wakulla News with memories of all the wonderful people I have met in the past 14 months, and the knowledge that the oldest continually operating business in Wakulla County is in great hands with Nancy Floyd Richardson and Katherine Lilly as the new editor. They both live and work in this community and call it home.
