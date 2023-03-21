2023 is flying by! Our office was very busy the past couple of months.
We made it through our statutory March 1 deadline for all exemptions and agriculture classifications to be applied for. Don’t worry though: If you missed the deadline, please contact our office immediately, either in person or with a phone call, to submit a late application. Florida Statutes gives me wide latitude to evaluate each late application, and I may be able to approve yours.
Community outreach is important. We have recently found several families who were paying hundreds of dollars in extra taxes because they didn’t know of exemptions they qualified for. I want to make sure every exemption is taken advantage of. This office strives to highlight every legal exemption so your taxable value will be as low as possible.
Someone from our staff attends Realtor’s meetings to ensure our county’s front-line experts know as much as possible as they work with buyers and sellers. We routinely discuss topics such as homestead exemption, portability, property value trends, agriculture, mapping, navigating our website, tangible personal property, parcel records, etc. While our Realtors meet every month, we are available to any group of people who want to learn more about our office.
Another way we have extended our informational reach is to improve and increase our presence on social media. Growing our social media presence over the past couple of years has been impactful. We post on Facebook information about our office, what we are doing, approaching deadlines, legislative changes, etc. If you aren’t following us already and would like to, make sure to give us a follow or like on Facebook. Our Facebook page name is Wakulla County Property Appraiser.
I am always available to give presentations at any local community civic club, HOA, church group, etc. It is through presentations we find people who are not taking advantage of different exemptions. You will see us in local parades and we have a booth at most local events. Stop by and talk with us – whoever is staffing the booth will have loads of information. If you have a question that cannot be answered on the spot, we will research the answer and get back to you.
We look forward to providing Wakulla County residents and property owners with continued information in the coming months. Our office is always available to answer questions. Please call 850-284-0500 or visit our website at www.mywakullapa.com.
Ed Brimner is Wakulla County Property Appraiser.
