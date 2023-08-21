With the county experiencing a surge in new residents and an ever-expanding housing landscape, it seems fitting to delve into the world of plants. Let’s take a closer look at the fascinating spectrum of plant species that not only call our county home but also flourish with varying degrees of care. Building on our recent article about the plant life that graced historical homesteads across Wakulla, we now venture into the domain of garden greenery and flowers that thrive amid contemporary surroundings.
In the realm of gardening, there exists a group of plants that can be described as self-sufficient dynamos. These are the stalwarts that have adorned the landscapes of bygone homes and managed to flourish with little to no intervention. These resilient plants stand as a testament to their adaptability, eschewing the need for extra fertilization or irrigation. Among the ranks of this sturdy cohort are cherished names like Azaleas, Camellias, Boxwood, Crepe Myrtle, Coffee Bush, Gardenia, Fig trees, Sago Palm, Pindo Palm, Windmill Palm, cast-iron plant, native roses, Mondo grass, Boston fern, Hurricane Lily, Daffodil, Snowdrop, Pyracantha, Ligustrum, Spirea, Hard Pear tree, Grapes, Milk and Wine Lily, Ivy, Jasmine, and Dogwood trees. Despite not being indigenous, these selections have cultivated a reputation as timeless ornamental staples that have adorned gardens for generations.
Transitioning from these hardy survivors, we encounter a group of plants that can be classified as middle-ground players. Resilient yet appreciative of a little assistance, these specimens beckon the gardener to provide supplemental care in the form of irrigation and fertilization. Japanese Magnolia, Althea, Catawba tree, Iris, Asian lilies, Ornamental hollies, Glory Lily, Bottlebrush, Hydrangea, non-native roses, Gingers, Drake Elm, Eucalyptus, Amaryllis, citrus trees, Confederate rose, and Chinese witch-hazel constitute this category. Their combination of endurance and responsiveness to care makes them a dynamic choice for gardeners seeking a balance between low-maintenance and nurturing.
As we continue our exploration of the plant kingdom, we shall delve into the realm of the more high-maintenance varieties – the plants that thrive under the stewardship of diligent cultivators. This realm encompasses the annuals, perennials, and select roses that demand enriched soil, regular watering, and the timely application of nutrients.
With careful planning and dedicated attention, these plants offer the promise of a year-round kaleidoscope of color and vitality, ensuring that gardens remain vibrant and lively throughout every passing month. However, it’s important to acknowledge that our rundown may unintentionally overlook certain members of this diverse and captivating green community.
