Life can have unexpected twists and turns, which can exacerbate some mental health issues and bring others to light. Most mental health disorders don’t improve on their own, and if untreated, may worsen over time and cause serious challenges. Treating the symptoms of mental health disorders early can improve outcomes so it is important to recognize the various symptoms.
The first step to living a healthy life is to seek help if you or a loved one are experiencing the following symptoms:
Feeling sad or down
Confused thinking or reduced ability to concentrate
Suicidal thoughts or thoughts of self-harm
Excessive fear, worrying or extreme feelings of guilt
Loss of interest or withdrawal from friends and family
Extreme or uncontrollable mood changes of highs and lows
Change in sleeping habits
Self-medicating with use of alcohol and/or other substances
Appetite and/or weight changes
Mental health disorders are not just diagnosed in adults; they can also develop in young children and adolescents. Because young children and adolescents are still learning how to communicate their thoughts and identify their feelings, most of their symptoms are behavioral. Symptoms in children and adolescents can include:
Changes in school performance
Excessive worrying or anxiety
Hyperactive behavior
Frequent conduct issues or aggression
Frequent temper tantrums
Frequent nightmares
Self-harming behavior
Just like other physical health issues, mental health disorders can affect anyone at any stage of life.
At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, we are dedicated and equipped to meet the mental health and substance use needs of children, adolescents, adults and seniors in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. Our team of mental health professionals will work with you to determine a plan of care that is individualized and appropriate for you. Here are three mental health resources offered at TMH:
1. Inpatient mental health care
TMH’s Behavioral Health Center Direct Admission Department accepts walk-in patients experiencing depression, anxiety, substance use or other mental health disorders between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. When visiting the Direct Admission Department, you will speak with a clinician to help you determine the best level of care for your needs.
BHC offers short-term, structured evidenced-based inpatient care to adults, children and adolescents who are experiencing a mental health and/or substance use crisis and are in need of urgent treatment.
BHC offers inpatient treatment on three separate units based on the level of care a patient needs:
Acute care units that require a greater intensity of care for disorders including psychosis, schizophrenia, etc.
Co-occurring disorder unit with adults experiencing major depression, bipolar, substance abuse disorders, mood disorders including anxiety disorder, and some eating disorders.
Child/Adolescent unit serves ages 6-17 years of age and treats a variety of disorders from ADHD, bipolar disorders, conduct disorders, co-occurring disorders with behavioral disturbances, suicidality and self-harm
2. Outpatient mental health and substance abuse services
Outpatient services offered consist of individual and family psychotherapy and medication management. Patients receiving outpatient care will work with a licensed clinician, psychiatrist, or Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) on an individualized treatment plan that addresses development of coping skills and sustained relief of problematic symptoms.
It can be difficult to make the decision to seek treatment for a mental health and/or substance use disorder, but it is a necessary step to reduce symptoms and improve one’s health. If you are experiencing the symptoms mentioned in this article and have questions before seeking care, our behavioral health team is available. Call 850-431-5105.
If someone in your life is showing signs of a mental health and/or substance use disorder consider having an open, honest conversation to show your support and encourage them to explore the many care options available.
If you or a loved one has harmed themselves or having thoughts of self-harm, call 911 or bring them to a hospital immediately.
You can also call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.
Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.
3. BEST services
We understand that mental health and substance use services are not only needed between the hours of 8 am to 5 pm. The Behavioral Emergency Services Team (BEST) team is available to provide psychiatric consultations 24 hours a day to individuals who come to the emergency department seeking mental health services as well as patients who may have come to the hospital for a physical health concern.
The BEST team consists of psychiatrists, nurses, social workers and physician assistants who work together to provide short-term, consultative mental health services and substance abuse treatment for patients in the emergency department and medical/surgical floors of our Main Hospital and via telehealth at Tallahassee Memorial Emergency Center – Northeast. The BEST team helps TMH meet patients’ needs in one place, at one time, for the most appropriate level of care. This ensures all patients, no matter how they arrive at TMH, receive the psychiatric treatment they need at all levels of care.
