The origins of the week can be traced back to a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary persuading the town of Amesbury, MA to issue an “Auxiliary Day” proclamation in June of 1949. In 1957, USCG Auxiliary leadership launched the first nationwide observance of safe boating week. June was used as the kickoff date for NSBW for years, but in 1993 the Coast Guard was persuaded to designate the first full week before Memorial Day in May as NSBW. During the week, safe boating practices are promoted.
This week we will discuss two pieces of paperwork to make you much safer on the water. The first will help locate you if problems occur on the water. A float plan is basically an outline of your planned day on the water, which is given to a friend, family member, or marina manager. There are five essential pieces of information that should be included in a float plan: A description of your vessel; The numbers of passengers onboard; Your projected route and destination; Up-to-date contact information; Date and time detailing your planned outing – including departure and return times.
By handing over your float plan before you depart, in case of an emergency, your float plan can be given to the authorities to help start their search. If by some chance your plans change, be sure to update your point of contact so they’re aware. It’s always a good idea to file a float plan regardless of what kind of boating you’ll be doing. From recreational day boaters, kayakers, jet skiers, stand-up paddleboarders, long-distance cruisers and overnighters, a float plan can provide you and your loved ones with that extra peace of mind. When creating your float plan, remember that the more details you include the better. When providing a description of your vessel, be sure to include the manufacturer, color, size, engine information, VIN (vessel identification number), and registration number. You can also include the names, genders, and age information on all your passengers, as well as details about your departure marina or boat launch.
The second piece of paperwork is a pre-underway checklist. A vessel pre-departure checklist is essential to ensure you have all the items needed before your trip. It can also give you step by step instructions to make sure you complete all tasks before getting on the water. You can tailor the pre-underway list to meet your specific needs. If you pull your boat from home, you can have a section outlining your load list such as cooler with water, fishing poles, electronic gear stored in the garage. You can have a section to check lights, chains, tires, extra fuel tank, and boat straps. At the dock, you can have a list of steps to install or check your drain plug, unstrap your boat straps, unplug your lights before backing into the water. You can construct your pre-underway list in a way that works for you. This can help eliminate that sinking feeling when you reach in your pocket and realize the drain plug is there and your boat is squatting in the water next to the dock. Paddle craft owners, a pre-underway can be useful for you also. Driving to your launch site, then finding you forgot your paddle can be frustrating. Being on the water should be fun. Let these two pieces of paper help keep your joy! Next week discussion of life jackets and their value. Stay safe and have fun!
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident! Check back next week for more safe boating tips!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
