On Page 2 of this edition of the paper you will see information from the drama teacher at Wakulla High School asking for support at their yard sale fundraiser Saturday to raise money for their upcoming trip to the statewide thespian competition in Tampa.
I would encourage everyone who has fond memories of their own youthful endeavors on stage, or if you have ever enjoyed any good stage show or great movie to put this little fundraiser on your calendar and go there with extra cash in your pocket.
And who knows, you might just be supporting the next big breakthrough talent.
Back in the early 21st century when I still lived in Crystal River I happened to cross paths with a well-mannered middle-schooler, Miles Teller. He was friends with friends’ kids, and I knew he played baseball.
Then I had the opportunity to spend part of a day in Tampa during the statewide thespian competition to cover Citrus County’s high-school participants. And there was Miles again. He blew me away with his performance; judges gave him top marks, too.
During his career at Lecanto High School, his stage credits included the role of Snoopy in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and Willard in “Footloose.”
A few years later the buzz in the Citrus County Chronicle newsroom was that Miles Teller, who was already gaining traction with a film career, was going to play Willard in the “Footloose” remake.
As amazing as it was to sit in a theater and see Miles Teller in the same role that I saw him perform on stage at Lecanto High School, probably nothing will compare to seeing his face on a package of Tastykakes for his 2015 role in the “Fantastic Four” when I was minding my business walking around Wally World. I know his career has really taken off since then and he has a major role in the “Top Gun” sequel, but there’s nothing quite as surreal as seeing the face of someone you know with their face on a snack cake package.
While it’s nice to see “homegrown” talent do well in the world, I remain impressed at how much Miles Teller continues to credit his high-school drama teacher for encouraging his interest in acting and working hard to give him and the other drama students an outlet to express their creativity and hone their skills.
And that’s exactly what WHS drama teacher Krissy Sanchez provides for her students. She makes sure they give back to the community, too. I first met her at last year’s Valentine’s Day Parade along with the school’s drama club, Dramatis Personae Troupe 5036. The young thespians were there in costume and in character, gray skies notwithstanding.
Just like any team sport, theater reinforces those lessons of teamwork and professionalism, and they would love to have community support as they travel to Tampa to represent Wakulla County.
