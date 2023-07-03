Wakulla County’s hometown newspaper, The Wakulla News, has made a significant contribution to preserving the history of the county by donating a collection of old bound newspaper edition books to The Wakulla County Historical Society. The donation ceremony took place on Friday, June 30, at 2 p.m., marking a momentous occasion for the community.
As the official newspaper of record since 1895, The Wakulla News has been a vital source of information for the residents of Wakulla County. Over the course of more than a century, it has chronicled the events, milestones, and stories that have shaped the county’s history. From major headlines to local news, The Wakulla News has been a reliable source for residents, capturing the essence of life in Wakulla County.
The decision to donate the old bound editions to The Wakulla County Historical Society was born out of a shared understanding that these historical artifacts would be better utilized by those researching and studying the rich history of Wakulla County. It was during a visit by Mr. Eddie Page, a member of the Historical Society, to The Wakulla News office that the idea was initially sparked.
Mr. Page, driven by his passion for history, spent considerable time delving into the archives of The Wakulla News, exploring old editions dating back to 1946-1947. Immersed in the wealth of information contained within those pages, he mustered the courage to inquire about the fate of these editions and whether the Historical Society could acquire them. To his surprise, The Editor and Advertising Executive of The Wakulla News had just been discussing the very same matter.
After productive discussions and coordination, it was decided that The Wakulla County Historical Society would be the new custodian of these invaluable historical editions. Katherine Lilly, Editor of The Wakulla News, promptly contacted The Historical Society with the good news, expressing the newspaper’s eagerness to donate the editions.
Members of The Wakulla County Historical Society arrived at The Wakulla News office on the anticipated day, Friday, June 30, filled with excitement and anticipation. The acquisition of these old editions, which hold the captivating history of Wakulla County within their pages, was cause for celebration.
Arlene Vause, Secretary of the Wakulla County Historical Society, exuberantly exclaimed, “We’re just so excited to get this treasure trove of Wakulla County’s history!” The bound editions will undergo a meticulous preservation process, including digitalization to make the information more accessible to the public. However, the physical editions themselves will be carefully preserved in acid-free preservation boxes, ensuring their long-term protection.
The Wakulla County Historical Society has designated a suitable location for housing these precious artifacts—the old Wakulla County jail. This cool, dark space will provide an ideal environment for storing the editions, safeguarding them for future generations to appreciate and learn from.
The donation of these historical editions by The Wakulla News to The Wakulla County Historical Society signifies a shared commitment to preserving the heritage of Wakulla County. By ensuring these records are safeguarded and made available to the public, both organizations play a vital role in preserving and disseminating the captivating history that has shaped the community over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.