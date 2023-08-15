It’s the end of an era. For many years, The Wakulla News has been printed by the Citrus County Chronicle in Crystal River. However, an increase in printing expenses coupled with an inability to find parts for equipment and difficulty finding press workers has forced a change. The Gainesville Sun’s press is now printing the weekly editions of The News.
“The change has been taking place over the last few weeks,” said Editor Katherine Lilly, “and it has been a seamless switch for subscribers. We are extremely happy with the print quality. This is one more way The Wakulla News is continuing to improve to better serve our community.”
A larger newspaper’s press printing smaller area publications is nothing new in the industry. It has been going on for decades, and it is one way newspapers partner together to be more efficient with expenses. Even medium-sized publications like The Tallahassee Democrat are no longer printed locally.
The change in printers comes with a few minor local changes as well. There is a slight adjustment in size for the larger display ads and special section tabs, and the new deadlines will be more strictly enforced. Effective immediately, Thursday at noon will be the new deadline for display advertising, editorial content, legal advertising, classified advertising, national advertising, and obituaries.
