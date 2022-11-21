The Wakulla News offices now at new location, closed over Thanksgiving holiday
The Wakulla News office has moved to 2655 Crawfordville Highway, Suite B.
The Wakulla News will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For information, call 850-926-7102.
