For the past 49 years, the Stephen C. Smith Memorial Regatta (www.smith regatta.com) has been held at Shell Point Beach in southern Wakulla County for the benefit of the American Cancer Society in memory of Stephen Smith, a local sailor who died from a rare form of leukemia at the age of 29. This year, April 28 to 30, this home-grown family-friendly event is celebrating its 50th birthday and has set an audacious fundraising goal of $50,000! Come sail, watch, eat lunch at the Regatta grill and participate in the Sunday afternoon live auction!
The Regatta draws more than 200 registered participants (sailors & guests) with hundreds more spectators from all over the southeast. The event includes races for PHRF yachts, catamarans such as Hobie Cats, smaller day sailors including Sunfish, and windsurfers which are the most numerous and arguably the most colorful participants in the Regatta.
The windsurfing fleet will be competing in multiple races Saturday and a long-distance race Sunday morning. Catamarans and one design day sailors, and small and large (22 feet and longer) monohulls will race over their own courses on Saturday. The public is invited to view the races on Saturday and Sunday.
Eat your lunch on the beach – food will be available for purchase at the Regatta Grille!
The auction
Thousands of dollars’ worth of donated items, from jewelry to sailboats will be auctioned at approximately 2 pm on Sunday afternoon. Everyone has a great time as our auctioneers describe the items and ask for bids.
You can pick up some great deals while contributing! We encourage generous offers, since all the proceeds will benefit residents in the Big Bend area.
There is also an early online auction from April 12-26 and items can be previewed at (www.smithregatta.com). Just look for the Auction tab at the top of the page.
An American Cancer Society (ACS) benefit
In addition to the many patient services provided to children and adults, the American Cancer Society funds research and public education, which are vital in the effort against this stealthy killer. The ACS receives no government funding, relying exclusively on the generous support of private donations.
Thanks to our MANY wonderful supporters and volunteers, over the past five years the Stephen C. Smith Memorial Regatta Foundation Inc. contributed more than $115,000 to the ACS, most of which stayed in Wakulla, Leon, Jefferson, Gadsden, Madison, Taylor and other Big Bend counties, providing services to our area residents.
Contributions may be made by donating items for the auction, in-kind merchandise to support the event, or negotiable funds. To join our team or to donate auction items, contact an event chairman www.smithregatta.com/foundation.cfm.
Can’t make the Regatta but would still like to help? Then donate directly by going to www.smithregatta.com/donate/ Thank you!
The foundation
The Stephen C. Smith Memorial Regatta Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that conducts the regatta annually.
The 2023 event organizers are the Shell Point Sailboard Club (SPSC), the American Cancer Society (ACS), the Apalachee Bay Yacht Club (ABYC) as well as numerous businesses and individuals.
