Q: Judge Smith, what are the telltale signs of domestic violence? Teresa
A: Like rape, domestic violence is a crime of power and control. It is good advice not to start relationships with control freaks and be extra careful when ending a relationship with one.
Why? Because control freaks are ticking time bombs that will likely explode! Control freaks act out and inflict harm when things do not go their way. Domestic violence can lead to dark places, including death unless it is stopped. Some peoples’ lives are hell on Earth because they live in constant fear for themselves, their children, and their pets.
Domestic abusers follow predictable patterns of violence. Some of their actions are so dangerous they have been deemed “lethality factors.”
These lethality factors are raging red flags of domestic violence. Like canaries in coal mines, these factors serve as the harbingers of death, personal injury, psychological trauma and property damage.
Although both genders commit domestic violence, a much higher percentage of the cases involve men hurting women. Domestic violence is universal. It occurs everywhere, among people of all races, income brackets, and sexual orientations.
A dozen lethality factors
A victim of domestic violence should be extra careful if her abuser:
1. Hurts her, threatens the use of force, or stalks her, family, or pets;
2. Displays fits of jealousy;
3. Escalates acts of physical or verbal abuse;
4. Acts out in public;
5. Threatens suicide (increasing the odds of murder-suicide);
6. Uses or threatens to use weapons;
7. Restrains her from moving freely or calling others for help;
8. Destroys or takes her property;
9. Has mental health issues;
10. Has substance abuse issues;
11. Has a criminal history of doing or threatening violence; and
12. Has had a protective violence injunction entered against him.
Control freaks are most dangerous when they perceive they are losing control. When that happens, they are more likely to act out, bully the target of their affections, and inflict harm.
Unless the cycle of violence ends, an abuser will move on to the next victim. Worse yet, an abuser’s children and grandchildren are more likely to become victims and perpetrators. Children exposed to domestic violence often become abusers because it is a learned behavior.
Sooner or later, there will be a day of reckoning – people who commit domestic violence risk losing loved ones and serving time in jail or prison.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is an internationally bestselling author and a public speaker. He serves as the Circuit Judge for Wakulla County, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.