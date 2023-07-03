The Lodge at Wakulla Springs State Park has recently been acknowledged for its role in film and television history. The esteemed group, Historic Hotels of America, has selected the Lodge as one of the Top 25 Historic Hotels in this category. Since its opening in 1937, the luxurious Lodge and its scenic surroundings have attracted filmmakers, making it a favored location for various productions.
Film crews were drawn to the Lodge’s charm and natural beauty right from the start. In 1941, the Lodge hosted the filming of “Tarzan’s Secret Treasure,” starring Johnny Weissmuller as Tarzan, marking its initial appearance on the silver screen. This began a long-standing relationship between the Lodge and the film industry.
Throughout the years, the Lodge has served as a backdrop for several noteworthy movies. One such production is the Academy Award-winning short film “Amphibious Fighters” (1943), which showcased the underwater skills of World War II soldiers and highlighted the Lodge’s ability to provide an authentic setting.
In 1954, the Lodge’s picturesque surroundings were featured in the legendary film “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Additionally, all the captivating underwater shots in the movie “Airplane ’77” were filmed at the Lodge, solidifying its reputation as a beloved filming location.
Even today, remnants of Hollywood’s presence can be found in Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, where parts of the jet plane used in “Airplane ’77” are scattered.
For those intrigued by the Lodge’s historical significance and its ties to the film industry, there is an opportunity to experience its grandeur firsthand. Interested individuals can visit the Lodge’s website, thelodgeat wakullasprings.com, to learn more about the hotel and make reservations. Whether visitors are history enthusiasts, nature lovers, or simply curious about the Lodge’s cinematic past, a visit to The Lodge at Wakulla Springs State Park promises a memorable experience.
The recognition of the Lodge as one of the Top 25 Historic Hotels of America in Film and Television History by Historic Hotels of America acknowledges its enduring appeal and the impact it has had on the world of cinema. It serves as a reminder that the blend of history and art can create a captivating tapestry that continues to captivate audiences.
