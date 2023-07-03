Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Hot. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.