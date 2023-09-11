As a behavioral health organization serving the Big Bend region for more than 50 years, DISC Village focuses on keeping up with the trends associated with mental health and substance use disorder matters as they present in our communities. Issues related to MH and SUD topics have changed over time, and those working in this field have to adapt with the times when it comes to how, where, and when treatment services are provided. Each individual living with a MH and/or a SUD issue is unique and requires an individualized plan to address the specific challenges presented.
Over the last half-century, many things have changed when dealing with MH and SUD issues. More information is available on these topics by way of the internet and portrayals in popular culture such as television, music, and movies. There is more acceptance now in accessing treatment for these disorders than there has been previously in our country’s history. However, those who work in the behavioral health field still bring awareness to others that MH and SUD issues are not moral failings but are rooted in dysfunctions in the brain.
It is essential for individuals who struggle with MH or SUD problems to have the support and resources they need to achieve a better quality of life. By engaging in treatment services such as taking prescribed medication, speaking with a credentialed counselor, using virtual therapy, peer support specialists, and many other therapeutic modalities, people can become what they need to be for themselves, their families, and their community.
Over the last few decades, a focus on behavioral health has been adopted in our school systems. By addressing mental health problems early in an individual’s life, there is a better chance to mitigate the adverse outcomes if they are not dealt with. For many, these problems present themselves when a child is in a school setting. Our schools are where parents and kids will have access to behavioral health services for the first time.
DISC Village has offered prevention services to youth and to the school systems we serve for more than 20 years. When identifying MH or SUD problems, the earlier they are recognized, the better. Using assessment and screening tools, qualified professionals can determine and diagnose an issue and put appropriate interventions or treatment plans in place to address the areas of concern. By working together with school administrators, educators, and parents, qualified MH professionals can provide the support and services that a student needs to thrive academically and socially.
By using curricula such as Positive Action, Overcoming Obstacles, and Bounce Back, the Prevention Specialist and MH professionals working in the local schools being served can create a safe and supportive environment for students to discover and strengthen their abilities to make positive choices. We should all be working towards making our communities more resilient, so our members can achieve a higher quality of life.
Lisa Sherry is the Community Outreach Coordinator for DISC Village and a frequent contributing writer to The Wakulla News.
