The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council took final action on a framework action to modify the gray triggerfish commercial trip limit. The council chose to increase the commercial gray triggerfish trip limit to 25 fish.

The gray triggerfish annual catch limit was increased in 2021, and the commercial sector did not harvest their annual catch target in 2022 under the 16-fish trip limit. Increasing the trip limit should provide commercial fishermen the opportunity to land the commercial annual catch target, reduce discards, and help achieve optimum yield.

The framework action will be transmitted to the Secretary of Commerce for approval and implementation as soon as practicable.

