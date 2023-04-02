American colonists were women and men of action. They tended to be independent thinkers and pioneers. They asked King George III to repeal several unpopular laws and to allow them limited self-rule and equality. He flatly refused. Instead, the crown asserted tighter control, which sparked open rebellion.
You have heard the saying that absolute power corrupts absolutely. As a people, we have never trusted highly centralized authority. We have always equated kings and “strong men” with tyrants. Nobody likes a micro-managing bully!
Afraid of replacing one tyrant with another, the national government we formed under The Articles of Confederation was too weak and too decentralized to work. Our Founders’ dilemma was how to strengthen a new federal government without empowering another tyrant.
Government under a king was too tyrannical. Government under The Articles of Confederation was too weak and ineffective. Like Goldilocks, our Founders sought a government that would be “just right.” Their solution was The United States Constitution and The Bill of Rights.
Think of our federal government as a three-legged stool. You cannot safely sit on a three-legged stool unless each leg is the same length, strong enough, and equidistant from one another. Perfect balance is required.
The United States Constitution limits government by dividing its powers among three separate, independent, and co-equal branches (the legislative, the executive, and the judicial). Ever wary of the power-hungry, The United States Constitution also imposes a series of checks and balances to prevent any one person or branch from accumulating too much power.
As a failsafe, our Founders added The Bill of Rights to protect the people from government abuses and tyrants. As a result, America is the land of hope and opportunity, and the envy of the world.
Our Founders understood human nature and human fallibility, too. They created an independent and self-regulating judiciary to remove politics from the administration of justice. Judges must follow the rule of law without regard to who the parties are, or what the popular sentiment of the day is.
An independent and self-regulated legal profession protects judges, lawyers, and you from undue government domination by the executive and legislative branches.
Lawyers play a unique role in government because only they can serve the public as judges. No other profession is solely responsible for a branch of government.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.