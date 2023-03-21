My thoughts today are rooted in a recent driving trip my wife, Charlotte, and I took with our younger son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters to visit Legoland in Winter Haven.
Our vehicle was a three-row rental van to accommodate the four adults and two young children, ages five and two, who were safely ensconced in their safety seats ... eyes wide open in anticipation of the adventure ahead.
As a passenger, I had a few assignments such as leading the sing-along (Old McDonald and his numerous farm animals and a medley of Raffi favorites such a “Baby Beluga,” “Six Little Ducks” and “The More We Get Together the Happier We’ll Be”), a game of Car Geography identifying the numerous state license tags, and playing arithmetic counting games.
The time we had together reminded me of annual summer trips Charlotte and I took in past decades with our two sons ... reuniting with relatives and friends, visiting the natural majesty of our national parks, experiencing diverse state capitols and historic sites, sampling regional cuisines, and all the while capturing hundreds of photo mementos which we enjoy to this day.
This stage of life Charlotte and I are experiencing as grandparents is an emotionally rich combination of delightful joy and sincere gratitude. While we remain active in our professional pursuits, she as a special needs guardian and me as a family policy advocate, these past five years have given us gifts we only imagined but never before experienced.
Of course, we were forewarned by friends who preceded us on this grand-parenting path with phrases such as “just you wait” and “some day you’ll understand,” but the pictures they painted were just vague approximations of the real thing.
I’m sharing these thoughts with you in recognition of the joyous adventures my family has experienced with our children and grandchildren while realizing how fortunate we are to be able to afford these leisure opportunities. It is a sad reality that so many families do not have the economic means to travel and take the time to treat their children to the adventures we have given to our loved ones.
I consider myself a faithful friend and advocate ally to a diverse group of trusted colleagues whose life mission matches the ideals of justice, fairness and a spirit of caring and concern for others that I hold dear.
It’s certainly a challenge to maintain an optimistic outlook given the realities of conflict, deprivation and distress experienced by so many both locally and worldwide. I trust that each of us will continue investing our time and resources in pursuit of solutions which relieve pain and uplift the quality of life of others.
I sincerely believe that gratitude is an attitude which can be adopted each day through simple yet profound actions.
Please continue to join me in accepting responsibility to help shape our community as a place we envision as suitable for our children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends to thrive and enjoy.
If you would like to receive a Family History Guide, send a note to jack@4gen.org, with Family History in the subject line.
All my best for your good works.
Jack Levine can be reached at 850-567-5252. www.4Gen.org.
