Winners of the Thanksgiving Coloring Contest sponsored by The Wakulla News and Wild Adventures were:
Wyatt Mitchell, Taylin Mcgriff, Corbin Kinsey, Kinsey Hough and Joel Blakesley (Judges’ Choice Winner).
Each winner earned a Family Four-Pack of Tickets to Wild Adventures theme park in Valdosta, Georgia.
