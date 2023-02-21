If you missed the Wakulla Community Theater Variety Show Saturday on Feb. 11, you definitely missed out!
This was an old-fashioned variety show at the Historic Sopchoppy High School auditorium. Master of Ceremonies, Desmond Maxwell, not only announced the acts, but entertained the audience with his wit and charm. Desmond, a graduate of Wakulla High, was a successful member of the Wakulla High Drama and Tallahassee Community College theater programs. Always a crowd favorite, Desmond did an awesome job!
Leah McManus’ original pieces, delivered with her gorgeous voice, about empty nesters and “hot flashes”, created humorous moments. Frank Messersmith and Andy Harper were absolute audience favorites. They perform during the week at the Senior Center and had a definite crowd of fans. Tony Chapman, a member of the Brand Brothers Band entertained with guitar, saxophone and flute! His covers of “On and On” (a Stephen Bishop tune) and “Cry to Me” (Solomon Burke) were spot-on. Brandon Autrey’s original numbers, “Better Off With a Beer” and “Lost at Sea” show why he is such a Wakulla County favorite.
On the piano, Tanner Pafford wowed the crowd with his version of The Commodores, “Easy.” Later in the show, he sang a CeCe Winans tune, “Alabaster Box” center stage. His voice brought goose bumps to theatergoers.
“We have singers in Wakulla County who should contemplate trying out for American Idol!” was heard.
Ventriloquist Lori White, who used to speak professionally, brought her friend, “Victoria” to have a word (or two, or three) with the capacity crowd. Lori and Victoria also sang songs to the audience and led the attendees in crowd favorites.
Dry humor was provided by Mark Richards. Mark entertained the audience with his thoughts on unusual phrases, differences between Boston (or as he said, “BAASTIN”) and Wakulla County, and living down here in the south. He has been here six months and summed it up by exclaiming how grateful he is to now call Wakulla County, “home.”
Rockulla Music Studio owner, Kevin Andrews, played the guitar for two of his students to perform. Luna Martinez performed “Plastic Jesus”, from Cool Hand Luke, and Emmalee Knutson followed with a Patsy Cline favorite, “Walking After Midnight.” Rockulla will return as one of the opening acts when WCT hosts Nashville band, Highway Natives. The country rock band, with roots in Wakulla, will perform a benefit concert for the community theater on Feb. 24. Brandon Autrey will also be a part of the Feb. 24 show at the Historic Sopchoppy auditorium.
Studio 88 performed one of the dance numbers from their trip to New York City over the holidays. Dancing to “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” were three gorgeous and talented young ladies – Katelyn Babcock, Kaleigh Largent and Kailea Schneider – led by their teacher, Miss Lauren.
The Wakulla High School Drama Troupe performed two pieces from their spring show, “Matilda the Musical.” Lynley Kendrick starred in “My House” and Riley Carraway was featured in “All I Know I Learned From Telly.” The show will be April 27 to 30 at Wakulla High School. What a treat it was to watch this preview.
A sure-fire crowd pleaser was the Panhandle Lindy Hoppers. Emily Westmark, Dani Brown, Roxie Smith, and Alex Morrison have been swing-dancing together for three years. Though some members presently live in Pensacola, the group gets together to attend swing dance conferences throughout the southeast. It was a delight to watch their unbounded energy!
DJ Butch and Solo Cupp wrapped up the night with the original piece “Take Me Home.” What a way to end the show!
Heard from one audience member was, ”What a great way to celebrate Valentines with my sweetie!” Also overheard was how much audience members hope this becomes a yearly event. After such a successful evening, show organizers Mina Sutton and Nancy Commander will be strongly considering doing just that!! Thank you to the performers, organizers and crew, and all those who braved the weather and came out in support of Wakulla Community Theater. Plans are already in the works for a summer play and fall musical, and with your continued support we know we can make our plans a reality!
