TALLAHASSEE — Tallahassee Community College announced its plan to help bring a new online curriculum to small businesses across the region: Verizon Small Business Digital Ready. In partnership with Next Street and LISC, the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready online curriculum is designed to give small businesses the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital economy, including access to personalized learning plans, coaching from experts, and networking opportunities with diverse, industry-specific businesses.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready offers businesses support, aiming to enable digital readiness and drive digital transformation through a customized curriculum that accounts for industry, size and interests. TCC is proud to be one of 20 institutions and organizations selected nationwide to work with Verizon to reach those businesses most in need of support within our region.
“It is more important than ever before that we equip our startups and small businesses with the tools that they need to be successful,” said Dr. Kimberly A. Moore, vice president for workforce innovation at TCC. “This Verizon Small Business Digital Ready initiative provides a wealth of resources at your fingertips to address whatever your business needs are at no cost. This is absolutely amazing!”
Developed by small businesses, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready provides a personalized experience – providing resources, networking, and coaching tailored to a small business’s specific needs. The program can help small businesses move forward in four ways:
Personalized learning: Content presented by small businesses through brief, information-packed lessons small businesses can use right away.
Expert coaching: Guidance from business experts across marketing, business planning, legal, and more.
Peer networking: Connections to other small businesses to build their networks.
Incentives: A marketplace of tools, solutions, products, and services that can help small businesses. Participants will also be eligible to apply for grant funding exclusive to users of Verizon Small Business Digital Ready.
For information, visit www.verizon.com/about/responsibility /digital-inclusion/small-business -training/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.