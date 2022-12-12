TCC Earns $90,000 in NACCE’s Pitch for the Skilled Trades and Pitch for the Foundation Competitions

TALLAHASSEE — Teams from Tallahassee Community College participated in the Pitch for the Skilled Trades and the inaugural Pitch for the Foundation competitions at the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Annual Conference in Boston.
Six teams, including TCC’s Division of Workforce Development, completed in the final round of Pitch for the Skilled Trades for a share of $150,000 in prizes. TCC earned $40,000 for their pitch entitled “Breaker-Breaker One-Nine.” This project will assist citizens returning to their communities from incarceration to gain the skills needed to become commercial vehicle drivers.
Florida’s Ex-Offender Task Force, created by former Gov. Jeb Bush in 2005, reports that gainful employment after release from prison is an essential component to achieving successful reentry into the community.
The Florida Trucking Association reports a severe driver shortage. Commercial vehicle drivers can earn on average $19.64 per hour and many employers are offering sign-on bonuses for new hires.
By providing this valuable training, we can reduce recidivism, stimulate the economy by developing a new pipeline of owner-operators within the trucking industry, and help students become financially independent.
Eight teams, including TCC’s Wakulla Environmental Institute, competed in the final round of Pitch for the Foundation.
They earned $50,000 for the Oyster Seed Nursery Training project which will allow for the expansion of the current Oyster Aquaculture Program where students learn to open their own farm-raised oyster businesses.
The addition of nursery training to the program is expected to create an annual economic impact in the area in excess of $20 million.
As oysters filter the water around them, removing nitrogen from the environment, the project also has the potential for significant environmental impact.
