Wakulla County Commissioners heard from Talquin Electric Cooperative representatives during their Feb. 21 meeting. County Administrator David Edwards invited them to come and talk about recent issues with the company’s water system and issues with discolored water.
Talquin Electric’s general manager, Tracy Bensley, apologized to commissioners who fielded calls from a number of constituents with complaints about discolored water.
Commissioner Mike Kemp brought up concerns he had heard from constituents at the Feb. 6 commission meeting, and some other commissioners said they had also had calls about it.
Director of Water Services John Hallas explained what was causing the discolored water and how Talquin is working to solve the problem, for both the short- and long-term. He said the discoloration is caused by iron and manganese, which occur naturally in the aquifer. It has become a seasonal issue, typically starting in November and clearing around March. To counteract the discoloration, Hallas said Talquin installed filtration systems at the wells, and those were working effectively until about January, when the iron and manganese concentrations overwhelmed the filtration system’s capacity to capture the minerals.
Hallas said adjustments have been made to the filtration system and now all wells have been running clear. If customers are still experiencing discolored water, he urged them to contact Talquin so a representative could come and clear the local line. He noted that now that the wells are clear, the arduous task of flushing the discolored water out of all the “nooks and crannies throughout the county” takes more time.
Going forward, Talquin has drilled a new well off Wakulla-Arran Road; however, due to supply chain issues he had no clear timeline for when the new well might begin serving water customers. Also the well must be approved and added to Talquin’s consumptive use permit.
In addition to working toward bringing the new well online, Hallas said Talquin is also looking at other filtration options, locating other well sites, and other possible solutions, including adding a well from Talquin’s Wakulla River Sink System to serve customers in the Bloxham Cutoff area. Hallas said this should improve water pressure for customers in that area.
One phenomenon that occurs in this part of Florida is that wells can be fairly close together, within 200 feet or so, and while one may have wonderful, clear water, another doesn’t.
Commissioner Chuck Hess said this is a phenomenon cave divers have discovered by following the cave systems, which is part of the aquifer.
Hallas said only one well in the Wakulla River Sink System has consistently clear water, and that is the only one that will be connected with the local water system.
In the ongoing search for solutions to discolored water from the local wells, Hallas said Talquin is exploring the possibility of participating in an academic study to learn more about the issue.
Hess said he believes the issue of discoloration began in 2000, when as the result of a drought, Spring Creek reversed flow, resulting in saltwater intrusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.