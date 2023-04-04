Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation’s charitable mission is the provision of college and vocational scholarships to North Florida high school seniors who have overcome significant challenges to achieve at the highest academic and extracurricular levels. Participation in sports is not a requirement, but does count as an extracurricular activity. The all-volunteer Foundation has provided over 300 scholarships with benefits of nearly $5 million dollars through 2022.
The TQC Foundation 2023 scholarship recipients are: Luke Aiken (Ron & Denise Clark Commemorative Scholarship), Lawton Chiles High School; Sydney Faith Andrews, Wakulla Christian School; Bryanna Cline, St. John Paul II Catholic High School; Treyvious La’Jordan Copeland (Dr. Charlie and the late Dr. Persis Rockwood Commemorative Scholarship), Gadsden County High School; Ashby Ellis Culpepper (Tracey Biletnikoff Memorial Scholarship), Leon High School; William Gabriel Gamalero, Aucilla Christian Academy; Carolann Eliza Lancaster, James Madison Preparatory High School; Helen Tallulah Love King (Charles and Connie Barnes Commemorative Scholarship), Leon High School; Chinonso Okoli, Florida State University School; Emilie Grace Thompson, Lincoln High School; Grace Sophia Tran (Brooks Rogers Memorial Scholarship),Leon High School; Heaven Ward (The Foundation Trustees Commemorative Scholarship), Maclay School; Rylea Addison Williams, Blountstown High School.
