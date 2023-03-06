Our discussion of government and American justice begins with the French and Indian War. This conflict began in 1756, when local Indian tribes allied with the French and fought against the British expansion.
In response, American colonists formed their first continental army to fight in the war; however, the army was inadequately financed, poorly trained and largely ineffective. The British Army joined the fray, but for years fared no better.
Eventually, Great Britain won the war by building up and maintaining a large-standing North American army and then taking the fight to the French and their Native American allies throughout the continent.
The French and Indian War lasted seven years, and the cost of winning the war and maintaining the peace afterward created a huge debt for the British Empire. In response, Parliament imposed heavy regressive taxes on American colonists, while simultaneously denying them the right to vote in Great Britain’s Parliamentary elections.
Our Founding Fathers bristled at this situation.
They were required to obey British laws and be loyal subjects, but their rights were dramatically restricted. They were prohibited from gathering, their speech was censored, and they could not print what they wanted to say in their newspapers or other publications.
British military and law enforcement officers searched colonists and their properties without cause, and American colonists were arrested, jailed, and held indefinitely without being told why. They had no right to counsel, no right to a trial by a jury of their peers, and these trials were not open to the public. Criminal defendants were forced to testify; otherwise, their silence was used to incriminate them.
The combination of taxation without representation and these legal injustices sowed the seeds of the American Revolution. If the French and Indian War had never happened, our legal system would be dramatically different. And I would probably have to wear one of those funny white, powdered wigs in the courtroom.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.
