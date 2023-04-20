Studio 88 definitely left a lasting impression at the Masquerade Dance Competition held April 1-2 in Sarasota, Florida.
Owner Lauren Holley said “Our Teen, Junior, Little and Mini competition dancers have been working so hard this season and it showed.” They won 2023 Encore Award, Platinum Elite Award, Judges Choice Awards, Most Entertaining Awards, Steven Boyd Memorial Award, and many Platinum and high score awards.
They shined bright as stars on stage!
One Judge, Joseph Creagh, said our first performance set the standard for the rest of the competition! Lauren Holley, and her instructors Kaila Sekula, Tia Unsell and Harley Rigdon did an incredible job choreographing these awarding winning dances.
The parents were all so amazed on how astonishing their girls performances were! Lindsey Maxwell watched in awe and said “Are those our girls up there?” We are all just so proud of them and are looking forward to their next competition in May!
