The Wakulla War Eagles Varsity Baseball team won two of three games this past week to improve to 7-7 on the year.
The War Eagles took a tough loss against NFC on Wednesday. Wakulla took a 6-3 lead into the sixth inning, but couldn’t hold the Eagles from taking the lead. The War Eagles bounced back in the seventh, leaving the tying run at the plate to lose with a final score of 12-8. Starter Leaston Spears gave a strong outing throwing five innings, giving up two hits and three runs with four strikeouts. Hayden Wright, Owen Klees, and Jesse Nazworth each pitched in relief. The War Eagles swung the bat well, pounding out 11 hits to NFC’s eight. Brady Crum kept his hot bat going, having a 4-4 day. Garrett Veltkamp and Reid Joyner had two hits apiece. Josiah Pierini and Parker Lawhon also added a hit. Colby Zinser had a two-run triple with three RBI’s on the day.
The War Eagles bounced back on Thursday with a big win over a 10-3 Blountstown team. The War Eagles once again brought out the bats with 14 hits and eventually won the game 16-6. Freshman Owen Klees led the offensive onslaught with a perfect 4-4 day with three RBI’s. Garrett Veltkamp, Leaston Spears, Reid Joyner, and Sam Bruce each had two hits. Parker Lawhon and Colby Zinser had a hit apiece. Josiah Pierini had four RBI’s on the day. Starting pitcher Gavin Estep threw 4.2 innings, scattering six hits and three strikeouts. Sophomore Hayden Wright came on in relief, throwing one and one-third innings, giving up only one run with two strikeouts. Brady Crum had an outstanding game behind the plate, throwing out three runners.
On Friday, March 31, the War Eagles traveled to Florida High for their third game in three days, and it proved to be a good one. The War Eagles won a close one 6-5 behind a solid performance by starting pitcher Reid Joyner. He took the War Eagles into the fifth inning, giving up only three hits and striking out three. Hayden Wright was outstanding in relief, finishing the game surrendering two hits and one run while striking out two. Garrett Veltkamp drove in what would prove to be the winning run. Brady Crum had a hit and an RBI. Owen Klees had two hits. Parker Lawhon, Colby Zinser, Reid Joyner, and Garrett Veltkamp all had singles. The game ended in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the seventh when the tying runner tried to steal second, and Brady Crum’s throw was on the money to nail the base-stealer at second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.