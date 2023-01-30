Stick around - you might learn something

If you’re weighing a stay-cation vs. a weekend getaway, I would recommend checking the calendar before you do.
While it’s great to go other places (I am particularly fond of the food in New Orleans, for example), you also don’t want to miss out on upcoming local events that might catch your interest – and interest the kids.
This Saturday, St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge is hosting the Wildlife Heritage & Outdoors Festival. It’s a great opportunity to see what the refuge has to offer and learn a little more about nature and the great outdoors. When I attended the event in 2020 to cover it for The Wakulla News, some nice folks at the fishing station encouraged me to put my notebook, pen and camera down and cast a line myself.
And for the first time in my life, I actually caught a fish. It was bright orange and made of felt, if memory serves, but it was on the end of my line, so that’s all that counts.
There were also a host of outdoor education exhibits with very knowledgeable folks eager to talk about their specialties, plus more opportunities to practice outdoor skills, especially for kids.
Back in the day this is the type of event my science teacher would have offered extra credit to students for attending – and writing a report, of course.
If you have children at home, this is one of those events I think they would enjoy. And they might learn something new.
There are a fair few other local events ahead this month, each with its own appeal, including the Valentine’s Parade on Feb. 11 in Crawfordville (where many of the folks in the parade toss out really good candy), and the African American Heritage Parade on Feb. 18, which offers plenty of opportunities to learn more about history.
And if the kids in your house are very science-minded, or could use something to boost their interest, on Feb. 25, you might want to head to Tallahassee for the MagLab Open House. It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, 1800 E. Paul Dirac Drive, Tallahassee. For bonus points, encourage your kids to find out who in the heck Paul Dirac was and why a road in Tallahassee is named for him. They can also learn where the lab’s sister magnets are located, and be amazed. And if that doesn’t impress them, hey – they probably still have potato cannons.
