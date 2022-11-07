The Department of Health in Wakulla County announced in a press release Friday, Nov. 4, that the Florida Department of Health location in Crawfordville has free Naloxone to reduce overdose deaths.
Naloxone can be used to counteract the effects of opioid drug overdose.
Sherry Bramblett, a nurse practitioner and director of nursing at the Wakulla Health Department, told The Wakulla News that the Naloxone nasal spray available for free comes in a box containing two containers of the nasal spray, as well as instructions on how to use it.
While Naloxone can be used to prevent deaths from fentanyl overdose, Bramblett said Naloxone is an “opioid antagonist,” and could reverse the effects of any opioid overdose, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, within minutes.
Bramblett said the Naloxone is being made available statewide through DCF’s iSaveFL overdose education program. She said health departments in all 67 counties will have Naloxone, and having it available here is not in response to an uptick in local overdose events. She said she is not aware of local fentanyl or overdose events being reported to the local health department.
Lt. Jeff Yarbrough, spokesman for Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office , said he is not aware of any increase in local fentanyl use or deaths from overdose.
According to the press release, Naloxone is being made available for free to reduce the numbers of substance abuse deaths statewide.
The initiative is part of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery program launched earlier this month by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Department of Health issued a public health and safety alert on July 8, to make sure Floridians pay attention to signs of overdose, which are:
Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
Falling asleep/losing consciousness
Slow, weak breathing or not breathing
Chocking or gurgling sounds
Limp body
Cold and/or clammy skin
Discolored skin, especially lips and nails.
Naloxone is now available to those who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of overdose, as well as friends, family members and others who may come in contact with an overdose victim.
Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of receiving it. Naloxone can be administered by a bystander before any emergency medical assistance is available. However, it’s not a substitute for professional medical care. When an opioid overdose is suspected, individuals should call 911 immediately before administering Naloxone.
Persons requesting Naloxone from DOH-Wakulla County must be 18 years or older, at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose, or be a caregiver who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose.
Naloxone kits are available at: DOY-Wakulla County, 48 Oak St., Crawfordville.
