In the early 1970s, American filmmaker, George Lucas wanted to film an adaptation of the Flash Gordon serial, but when he was unable to obtain the copyrights, he began developing his own space opera. Star Wars started with a two-page synopsis in which 20th Century FOX agreed to invest in.
By 1974, the two-page synopsis had developed into a screenplay. FOX allocated a relatively low budget to the film as they anticipated the film would be of limited financial success. The film released in 1977 and the unexpected success led Lucas to make it the first of an elaborate film series.
The film series grew into an epic multimedia franchise with films, books, costumes, merchandise and even a designated informal commemorative day observed annually on May 4.
Libraries around the nation take part in Star Wars Day, and the Wakulla County Public Library is no exception. WCPL celebrated Star Wars day this past Saturday, April 29, as families are expected to work and attend school on May 4.
Participants showed up in costumes, ready to take part in Star Wars-related activities.
Robyn Hurst, the director of library services at WCPL, said, “Thank you so much to all of those who attended our annual Star Wars celebration! We hope that you had as much fun as we did! Special thanks to the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library, Mike’s Paint & Body, and Edward Clark Jr. and friends for making this event so special. Join us again next year on May 4th, 2024! May the force be with you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.