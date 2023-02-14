Members of the St. Marks City Commission heard from a local business owner who hopes to launch a new nonprofit to promote the city.
Stan West, owner of Riverside Cafe, gave an update on organizing Discover St. Marks. The goal of the new organization would be to draw in more community participation through a number of events such as a Beer Fest and a possible community market at the end of each month.
City Manager Zoe Mansfield’s report included information on several grants the city has received and others not yet funded. The money the city has already been approved to use will go toward waterline replacement, street reconstruction/spraying, and The Wakulla River Park. The city has also submitted a request for state funding for the St. Marks River Walk. This is the fourth year the city has submitted this proposal and hope to have it approved this year. The update also included information for a bid for a portable generator to be installed in St. Marks.
City Attorney Ron Mowrey’s report included asking for a motion to apply for funding from the Florida Department of Transportation for resurfacing some city streets. The motion was passed unanimously.
Commissioner Dan Albers thanked Joe Crousore, who volunteered to assist in the repair of a city water leak.
Concerns shared by city residents at the meeting included charging fees to those who use the city for various events, such as the upcoming foot race, and reports of speeding.
During a Local Planning Agency meeting before the regular meeting, city commissioners unanimously approved a rebuilding project at 748 Port Leon Drive and a new construction project in The Villages.
An RV workshop followed the regular meeting to give city residents information about the current laws and codes in the city in order to maintain flood insurance. Many community members had questions and concerns regarding those who do not currently conform to the city’s codes and regulations. Commissioners encouraged those with concerns to reach out and contact them with questions or concerns to address issues as they arise.
