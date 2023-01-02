Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit for the month of January on the War Crime Trials of German military and government members, of which the Nuremberg Trials are the most well known.
This exhibit will be on display at the museum until Saturday, Jan. 28. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., every Tuesday through Saturday, and there is no charge for admission.
From November 1945 to October 1946, high-ranking members of the German military and government were prosecuted for war crimes and crimes committed against humanity stemming from their actions before and during World War II.
During the month of January the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will present an exhibit about the trials, covering some of the more notorious defendants such as Hess, Göring, Döring, Jodl and Keitel; the prosecutors, the charges and the verdicts. The exhibit will include some World War II artifacts whose origin and path to the museum remain shrouded in mystery.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 U.S. 98 W. For information, contact Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at 850-697-8575, or email museum@campgordon johnston.com.
