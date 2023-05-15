It’s been an enjoyable turkey season. It’s been years since I have witnessed the amount of activity. I can’t remember a single trip where I didn’t hear multiple gobbles. And I can’t remember a single trip where I didn’t have an opportunity, but either ran out of time, or I just messed it up.
This makes for great anticipation each morning as I wake up and think about the strategy for getting in front of another tom. One morning last week, I timed it perfectly. A storm that came through was ending around daylight. I knew I would have plenty of protection to get in close to where these toms were roosting. The lingering rain, occasional thunder, and roaming cows provided me enough cover to set up in the bedroom of multiple hens and gobblers.
After a few long waiting moments, this one tom came within 10 feet of my location, but I could never get turned around enough to get a shot off. But what a great hunt! I’ve missed these days. In the last few years, the silence of the woods has made the going tough. I didn’t know if my area would ever overcome the lack and loss, but we’re back!
What goes for my turkey hunting also can describe times in my life. One doesn’t have to read down very far into this article to think “Sounds like my life.” I didn’t have to write very long to think the same thing. There have been long periods in my life where I remember thinking nothing will ever come back. I can remember going through long seasons where I couldn’t see God working in my life, or even hear Him.
I can remember thinking this is my new reality, and as a result having very little desire to get up and go. What I learned from those times is God working. He never stopped. He just asked me to wait and trust – two of the hardest things to do. I discovered that while God is asking me to wait, he is asking others to move on my behalf. And while he is asking me to trust, he is preparing me to handle better days. After all, isn’t that when we all struggle with our faith the most? Isn’t it when we can lean on everything else but God? I know many of you have been waiting a long time for this season to change. It is. I promise. But until then, keep getting up. Keep listening. Keep believing things will turn around. They will. When they do, remember that God did not abandon you. He built you. And you are better for it. And now your successes will be more, and your faith in God stronger.
Gary Miller has written Outdoor Truths articles for 20 years. He has written five books which include compilations of his articles and a father/son devotional. He also speaks at wild-game dinners and men’s events for churches and associations. Gary Miller can be reached at gary@outdoortruths.org
