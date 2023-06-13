At the Monday evening board meeting, the City of Sopchoppy addressed concerns regarding the the city’s water system and ability to supply the community. With the rapid growth in Wakulla County, there is an increasing strain on the City’s water system infrastructure. The Board welcomed Ric Delp, with Baskerville-Donovan, Inc., an engineering services provider. Delp used a calibrated model to assess the water system, and addressed the implications of projected growth on the City’s water supply.
Delp emphasized the importance of calibrating the model to accurately assess Sopchoppy’s water system. By incorporating flow and billing data from 2022, the model indicated a current water flow rate of 600 gallons per minute, closely aligned with the observed 610 gallons per minute. This calibration instills confidence in the model’s accuracy, with an error margin of only 1.5 percent.
To understand the potential strain on Sopchoppy’s water system, projections for future growth were considered. The Bureau of Economic and Business Research predicted a 2 percent annual growth rate for the next two years, followed by a decrease to 1.8 percent from 2025 to 2030, and further reduction to 1.5 percent from 2030 to 2033. However, Delp acknowledged that these projections might be conservative, as Sopchoppy’s system appeared to be experiencing an annual growth rate of approximately 3 percent over the past five years.
Using the calibrated model, Delp presented various charts illustrating the current state of Sopchoppy’s water system. A diurnal curve, based on a standard published by the American Water Works Association, demonstrated fluctuations in water flow rates throughout a 24-hour period. The model indicated a peak flow of nearly 1.8 times the average during the evening hours. Other charts highlighted current pressure levels, with minimum pressures of 60 to 70 psi and a confirmed minimum of 60 psi at specific locations.
As the model projected into the future, concerns about pressure levels were raised. The charts indicated potential pressure drops below the desirable range during peak periods, particularly in the Smith Creek area. Even the addition of new tanks could not fully alleviate the pressure challenges. Opening fire hydrants at various flow rates revealed pressure drops below the required psi, potentially impacting firefighting capabilities.
Given the findings, the board inquired about specific issues and what solutions may be available. Delp emphasized the importance of scoping out possible land where a new well could be placed to simulate the effects of well placement, using the model. He did indicate that deficiencies in pipe sizing for the capacity attempting to be served is an issue, and replacing main infrastructure components may be necessary.
The City’s Public Works Director Seth Green said “All of the new growth on the system is a weakness. For now, it’s working but we need to look at improving the system in order to avoid bigger problems, three to five years down the road. I looked the other day – from Medart to Walmart, that’s 40,000 to 45,000 feet of pipe. When pricing for another recent project, the six inch pipe was $12 per foot...”
The meeting highlighted the need for caution when considering new developments in Wakulla County. With the current limitations of the water systems and the uncertainties associated with projected growth, the board expressed a focus on serving the existing customer base before approving any large-scale developments. This cautious approach aims to ensure that water supply remains stable and reliable, even in challenging circumstances.
Mayor Lara Edwards asked Green if the City would have to pass on approving any further developments tying into the City’s water system for the time being and Green said the City would have to deny any requests to tie into the City’s water supply as it currently stands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.