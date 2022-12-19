Sopchoppy Lions Club welcomes new members

Sopchoppy Lions Club members pictured here, from left, back row, are: Lion Frank Mingledorff, Lion Glenn Rudd; front row, from left: Lion Jill Rudd, Lion Barbara Mingledorff and Lion Sue Hess.

 Special to the News

Monday, Nov. 28, was an exciting night at the Sopchoppy Lions Club meeting.

Lion Warren Harden led the induction ceremony for new members Sue Hess, Jill Rudd and Glenn Rudd. The new members are sponsored by Lions Barbara and Frank Mingledorff.

Sopchoppy Lions Club meetings are open to everyone.

They meet the fourth Monday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sopchoppy Historic High School.

