Sopchoppy Lions Club welcomes new members

Monday, Nov. 28, was an exciting night at the Sopchoppy Lions Club meeting.
Lion Warren Harden led the induction ceremony for new members Sue Hess, Jill Rudd and Glenn Rudd. The new members are sponsored by Lions Barbara and Frank Mingledorff.
Sopchoppy Lions Club meetings are open to everyone.
They meet the fourth Monday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sopchoppy Historic High School.
