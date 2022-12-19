Sopchoppy Lions Club announces annual Peace Poster Contest winners

Four Wakulla Middle School students were recognized as winners of the Sopchoppy Lions Club 2022 “Peace Poster Contest.” Lions Clubs around the world sponsor the annual art contest in which students create posters to display what world peace means to them. This year’s theme was “Lead By Compassion.”
Congratulations to: Cole Hatcher, first place;
P J Brazier, second place; Claire Blackwell, third place; and Sophia Stolk, fourth place.
