Dollar General is excited to announce it plans to add produce in its Sopchoppy store at 20 Clermont Avenue by fall 2023. The updates will provide residents with affordable access to fresh produce after its local grocery owners retired and closed its store, leaving the community without nearby access to fruits and vegetables.
The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry. It will include fresh fruits and vegetables including, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The store will also continue to offer frozen and refrigerated food offerings, in addition to the same categories, brands and products that customers trust Dollar General to carry.
“Last month I reached out to Dollar General Corporate regarding the need for our local Dollar General store to begin carrying fresh produce,” said Mayor Lara Edwards. “This request was in response to the recent closure of our only local grocery store. Dollar General contacted me last week and was very happy to agree to a remodel of the Sopchoppy store and to add fresh produce as requested. I appreciate Dollar General’s prompt response. I look forward to the future remodel of the store and the added convenience of having fresh produce for our community.”
Dollar General opened the Sopchoppy store in 2018 and currently operates a total of seven stores in Wakulla County.
Although not a grocery store, every Dollar General offers components of a nutritious meal including canned and frozen vegetables, canned fruits, proteins, grains, dairy, and more. Dollar General currently offers fresh fruits and vegetables in nearly 3,900 stores and plan to have produce in 5,000 stores by January 2024, giving the Company more individual points of produce distribution than any other U.S. mass retailer or grocer.
The company also have plans to offer produce to more than 10,000 total stores in the coming years, with a meaningful number in USDA-defined food deserts, which further demonstrates its ability and desire to provide healthier food options to more Americans.
