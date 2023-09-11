Sopchoppy came alive on Saturday, Sept. 9 to celebrate the inaugural “Sopchoppy Depot Days” event. The day was filled with a delightful mix of family-friendly activities, historical exhibits, and a momentous celebration.
Nelson & Jamie Martin, along with Chris Brown and the Big Bend Model Railroad Association, spearheaded an enchanting day for families and children. The event featured captivating historical displays, complete with an awe-inspiring model steam engine demonstration. For the kids, the highlight was undoubtedly the chance to ride barrel trains, creating cherished memories against the backdrop of Sopchoppy’s charming streets.
Local artisans and craftsmen showcased their talents, with vendors offering a diverse array of homecrafted and handmade items. Food trucks dotted the event, tantalizing taste buds with a delectable assortment of culinary delights. The weather cooperated throughout the day, holding up until a little before 3 p.m., leaving everyone in high spirits.
Amidst the festivities, a special ceremony took center stage, marking a momentous occasion for Sopchoppy. The city was officially designated as a “Florida Trail Town” by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection: Office of Greenways & Trails. Justin Baldwin, the Florida DEP Regional Trail Coordinator for the Northwest region was in attendance and expressed a big congratulations to the city of Sopchoppy on this designation.
Dr. Elizabeth Carter of The Friends of the Sopchoppy River and Mayor Lara Edwards were honored to accept the award on behalf of the community. They were joined by a distinguished group of dignitaries, including Visit Wakulla’s Director Kinsey Miller, as well as county commissioners, and the county administrator – all of whom played a pivotal role in helping Sopchoppy achieve this prestigious distinction.
As a symbol of this momentous occasion, an original map highlighting all the trails in South West Wakulla was unveiled on the front of the Depot building, reaffirming Sopchoppy’s commitment to outdoor recreation and its stunning natural surroundings.
Friends, families, community members and visitors took part in Sopchoppy Depot Days, initiating a successful inaugural event.
