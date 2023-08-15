Jeriah Rakiem Robinson

Jeriah Rakiem Robinson, 18, was arrested and charged with Burglary, Grand Theft and Criminal Mischief.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Detectives arrested Jeriah Rakiem Robinson, 18 years of age; and a 16-year-old juvenile female; charging them with Burglary (F.S.S. 810.02), Grand Theft (F.S.S. 812.014), and Criminal Mischief (F.S.S. 806.13).

In the early morning hours of Aug. 8, the glass entry door of the ASAP Smoke Shop located at 2097 Crawfordville Highway was shattered, and two individuals entered the closed business and proceeded to steal a cash register containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, and a quantity of store merchandise.

On Aug. 11, Detectives executed a search warrant at a residential address in Crawfordville where proceeds of the commercial burglary were recovered, and both suspects were taken into custody, and booked into the Wakulla County Jail.

Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.

