On Friday, Aug. 11, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Detectives arrested Jeriah Rakiem Robinson, 18 years of age; and a 16-year-old juvenile female; charging them with Burglary (F.S.S. 810.02), Grand Theft (F.S.S. 812.014), and Criminal Mischief (F.S.S. 806.13).
In the early morning hours of Aug. 8, the glass entry door of the ASAP Smoke Shop located at 2097 Crawfordville Highway was shattered, and two individuals entered the closed business and proceeded to steal a cash register containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, and a quantity of store merchandise.
On Aug. 11, Detectives executed a search warrant at a residential address in Crawfordville where proceeds of the commercial burglary were recovered, and both suspects were taken into custody, and booked into the Wakulla County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.