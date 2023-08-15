Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.