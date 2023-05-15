In 2009, Wakulla Springs Baptist Church held the first Wakulla Special Needs Prom, inviting the community to help students and young adults celebrate with an end-of-year dance. What began as a ministry to give back quickly outgrew the church space, and in 2019, the prom moved to Wakulla Springs Lodge. Some of the hardest hit by COVID restrictions and safety protocol were those with special needs and health concerns, and youth in that demographic lost many of their social outlets including this event in 2020.
In 2022, spearheaded by Mary Wallace, a group of local volunteers began working to bring back the Prom, bigger, stronger, and rebranded as A Night of JOY. The group created JOYful Journeys Corp. Foundation. Wallace, Mortgage Consultant at Capital City Home Loans, was joined by her daughter Sara Wallace, Jessie Askew, General Manager of The Lodge at Wakulla Springs, and Amy Drexler, Owner of End of the Rainbow Events, LLC. The group makes up the Board for the Foundation.
The 2023 event wasn’t Mary’s first time at the helm. She originally stepped in as the role of Event Coordinator in 2017. Sara started her role as Creative Designer the same year, working diligently to create her vision with themes and décor. Sara also worked hard to purchase raffle items, crowns, tiaras, boutonnieres, and corsages. One of her favorite parts was selecting food that everyone would love.
“My passion for the event comes from having a daughter with Autism,” Mary said. “Sara has attended every Special Needs Prom since she was old enough. My heart is filled with love for the community my daughter is a part of. Moving forward, we will no longer call it ‘Special Needs Prom.’ We will call it A Night of JOY, and we will celebrate a spring Prom for Wakulla’s amazing students and young adults.”
The event, held Saturday, May 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs, was open to students in middle school through adult education, including local students who are in private schools or homeschool. The Board plans to make it an annual event held on the first Saturday in May.
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the event to provide friendly familiar faces to the students with the School Resource Officers volunteering throughout the night. End of the Rainbow Events provided professional photography, popcorn, and cotton candy, and Kevin Andrews, Owner of ROCKulla, donated his DJ and floral design services.
“What an amazing night of full of Joy,” Mary said. “This night was made possible thanks to the generosity of such an amazing community we have here in Wakulla County. So many businesses and individuals donated goods, services, money, and their time volunteering, which allowed us to make the event totally free for all attendees and one guest each.”
In addition to event T-shirts that glow in the dark, volunteers focused on creating baskets for drawings that could provide sensory items and more family experiences for the winners. Mary said donations ranged from fidget toys to weighted blankets to a fishing pole and gear. Students also won drawings for a TV, headphones, a tablet, earbuds, fitness watches, and Echo Dot, a Nintendo Switch, and more.
“The joy on their faces while winning these prizes was priceless,” Mary said. “They clapped and cheered for everyone. Smiles and laughter filled the room.”
Mary credits the team of volunteers for being able to hold such a worthwhile event, “I am so thankful to my church family for seeing the need for this back then and for all of the wonderful people God has placed in my path. This event is so dear to my heart as a mom of a child with disabilities. I live every day through Sara’s eyes and experiences. It’s wonderful to have an event like this to be able to show them how special and loved they are. The students are what it is all about. They are the joy!”
For more information, follow JOYfulJourneysCorp on Facebook. The next event is planned for the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.