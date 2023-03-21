Herbert Sidney (Sid) Linton died March 10, 2023 in Churchton, MD. He was born on March 11, 1941 in Miccosukee, FL and was raised in Rockingham, NC. He was a 1959 graduate of Rockingham High School and a 1963 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He was preceded in death by a son, John David Linton of Raleigh, NC, his parents, Sidney and Clarissa Linton of Wakulla, FL, and a brother, John Thomas Linton of High Point, NC. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Isabella Isom Linton, a daughter and son-in-law, Clarissa and Andrew Harris, as well as two grandchildren, Zachary and Annette Harris of Bethesda, MD.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Sid relished spending time with his family. He also enjoyed several hobbies, including restoring antique radios and record players, collecting train memorabilia, and selling replica postcards. He reveled in connecting with his fellow enthusiasts, sharing stories and making lifelong friendships among those who shared his passions. Above all, he had the deepest of connections to his communities in Wakulla, FL and Zion in Rockingham, NC, loving to visit cherished family, friends, and places.
Sid had a long career in public policy, including leading constituent services for Georgia Lt. Governor Mark Taylor and directing communications for The Sand Hills Center in West End, NC.
Sid will be interred March 25th at 11:00 a.m. alongside his parents and son in the cemetery of Zion United Methodist Church in Rockingham. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers any donations be made in Sid’s honor to the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 123 Zion Church Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379.
