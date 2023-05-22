State Rep. Jason Shoaf announced that he successfully secured a commitment for as much as $7.45 million in state funding over the 2023/2024 fiscal year for Wakulla County, including over $5 million for local emergency responders.
In addition to these funds, the state committed another $22.65 million to various projects in Wakulla County, bringing the total to $30.1 million secured.
Here are the local appropriations with the coinciding budgets:
Wakulla Co. Fire Rescue Bunker Gear $150,000.
Wakulla Co. Emergency Communications System $1,000,000.
Wakulla County Fire Rescue Fire Engine $750,000.
Wakulla Co. New Library Facility $800,000.
Wakulla County Emergency Operations Center and E911 $3,250,000.
Sopchoppy Water System Improvements Phase 1 $1,500,000.
“Making sure that our first responders are equipped to respond to emergencies in a timely manner is crucial,” Representative Shoaf explained. “Keeping my constituents safe has always been a top priority of mine, and I am proud of the funding I was able to secure to help our local firefighters and EMT’s do just that.”
In addition to funding for first responders, Rep. Shoaf secured $1.5 million for water system improvements in Sopchoppy and $800,000 for a new local library facility.
Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf represents Florida House District 7, including the counties of Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla and part of Leon. Mail him at 1401 The Capitol, 402 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300.
