April 28
Thomas Eddinger reported being contacted by the Small Business Administration in reference to a past due account. Thomas advised he was informed of a PPP Loan in the amount of $56,000 being issued in his name. The past due payment amount was $556. SBA advised Thomas to contact local authorities to file a fraud report. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Rudolph Hinson investigated.
Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded to 35 Mike Stewart Drive in reference to a possible retail theft. Upon arrival Deputy Trujillo made contact with the suspect in the parking lot. As Deputy Trujillo attempted to place the suspect under arrest the suspect pulled away and fled on foot. A search of the area was conducted with negative results. Later in the shift the suspect was spotted walking on Highway 319, close to Wakulla Springs Baptist. The suspect fled again into the wooded area West of Highway 319. The K-9 Team from Wakulla C.I responded to assist in the location of the suspect. The suspect again evaded arrest. This case remains under active investigation.
April 29
Kimberly McFarlain reported being defrauded out of $729. Mcfarlain advised she received several emails from Facebook advising her information had been changed. After contacting who she believed to be Facebook Customer Service via phone. McFarlain was instructed to download the “Mydesk” App and provide her IP address. Once she provided the information, the funds were transferred from her bank account to her CashApp account. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Shayne Broxie responded.
Rebekah Lepp reported returning home to find the front door to her residence had been forced open. An inventory of the residence was conducted by Lepp and nothing appeared to be missing at the time of this report. The estimated cost to repair the damage to the French Doors is between $500 – $5,000. WCSO detectives were notified and responded to the residence as well. This case is being actively investigated by detectives. Deputy Rudolph Hinson investigated.
Dep Kory Smith responded to a retail theft at 35 Mike Stewart Drive. While enroute Dispatch advised the suspects had left the store headed north on Highway 319. Deputy Smith was able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 319 & Highway 267. Three suspects; Jeremy Brown, Sequoia Lewis, and Krista McGee were located in the vehicle. As Deputy Smith was dealing with the traffic stop, another deputy was able to make contact with Walmart staff and review the security footage of the incident. Subsequently Jeremy Brown and Krista McGee were arrested and charged with felony retail theft. Additionally, Sequoia Lewis, along with Brown and McGee were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, MDMA, and Cocaine for which they were also charged. All three suspects were arrested and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
April 30
Deputy Dustin Matthews responded to Boyton Court, in reference to a possible theft. Upon arrival Deputy Matthews made contact with Brittany Purcell. Ms. Purcell stated someone had stolen her wedding ring set and computer from a residence she had been staying at. Ms. Purcell stated the items had to have been taken in the past two weeks. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
May 1
Deputy Edwin Grove responded to an address on coastal Highway in reference to a stolen tag. Walter Guillen reported he parked his car in the lot in front of the Oaks motel the previous night and discovered his tag missing today. Walter said he saw a man on a motorcycle parked near his vehicle around 11 p.m., who may have taken his tag. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Nicole Toney advised her wallet had been stolen while she was in Fort Lauderdale. Toney stated when she returned home, she began discovering multiple charges on her bank card. Toney had 9 unauthorized charges on her bank card totaling $871.74. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy James Williams investigated.
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for an expired tag. During the stop the driver was identified as Joshua Jordan. Jordan did not possess a valid license and had 3 prior convictions. Serval smoking pipes were discovered which were collected and turned in for destruction. Jordan was transported to the jail without incident. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
May 4
Kelli Mathews reported her vehicle being taken from her driveway on Powerline Road. Kelli stated she last saw her vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on May 2. The vehicle was described as a black 2012 Buick Lacrosse FL. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Shayne Broxie investigated.
Deputy Dustin Matthews responded to 2616 Coastal Highway the Triangle Petro in reference to a vehicle on fire. Upon arrival Deputy Matthews made contact with the driver Michael Geiger. Mr. Geiger stated as he was driving he heard a strange noise under the hood and when he pulled over the vehicle was on fire. The vehicle was considered a total loss.
