March 24
Emily Giddens reported William Porter broke her cell phone. Giddens stated Porter believed she was taking his picture while smoking drugs, according to WCSO. Giddens stated Porter grabbed the phone and bent it until the phone broke. Contact was made with Porter who stated he accidentally stepped on the phone while exiting the residence. Due to conflicting statements on how the phone was damaged, this report was written for informational purposes. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
March 25
Ryan Conner called to report he found an unexploded ordinance in the forest near Lost Creek. Lt. Steve Smith responded and determined the device to be a 105-millimeter round from around World War II. The scene was turned over to the Fire Marshal and the ordinance was disposed of.
Deputy Stripling responded to 364 Floyd Gray Rd in reference to the report of criminal mischief. The complainant stated someone drove into her yard and did doughnuts. She pointed out damage on the rear of her car that might have been caused by flying debris. She said the damage could have occurred in Tallahassee the previous day.
March 26
Deputy Grove responded to 1584 Old Woodville Road in reference to the report of someone disturbing a church service. Upon arrival Donna Noltee advised she and her long-time friend John Reinhart had an argument at the church. Donna said she asked Reinhart to return the phone she let him use. After an extensive investigation Reinhart was arrested in connection with theft, according to WCSO.
Deputy Don Newsome responded to Hunters Trace in reference to the theft of two dirt bikes. The victim reported his KTM-300 and Honda 150-cc motorcycles were taken out of a shed between March 24 and March 26. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Deputy Dakota Haddock conducted a traffic stop on Spring Creek Highway for faulty equipment. Deputy Haddock determined the driver to have a suspended license and the driver was placed under arrest. During an inventory of the vehicle for tow, a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was seized for destruction.
March 27
Joshua Engle reported being in an altercation at the Stop & Save at 1497 Bloxham Cutoff. Joshua advised while getting petitions signed by patrons coming into the store, an unknown white male approached him and started punching him in his face. An additional white male exited the vehicle and appeared to be headed toward Joshua and the unknown subject. Seeing this, Joshua attempted to defend himself using a machete from his backpack. The two male subjects left the scene prior to deputies arriving. Video footage of this incident is available and has been obtained by investigators. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Rudolph Hinson investigated.
March 28
Deputy Arturo Cordoba responded to 2160 Crawfordville Highway, in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, Deputy Cordoba made contact with Gene Ricks. Mr. Ricks advised someone went into his truck and stole a pouch containing his medication and some cash. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Sgt. Ronald Mitchell responded to Windsong Circle in reference to a stolen firearm complaint. Upon arrival, Sgt. Mitchell made contact with John Jay. Mr. Jay advised he had misplaced his Glock 19 and now believes someone might have stolen it. Mr. Jay advised it has been three weeks since he had last seen the firearm. The firearm was entered into NCIC/FCIC as stolen. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Deputy Kendrick Gavin conducted a traffic stop at Coastal Highway and U.S. 319. The driver, Denny Davidson, did not have a valid driver’s license. Davidson had one prior charge of DWLSR, according to WCSO. Denny was arrested and transported to the Wakulla County jail.
March 28
Dep. Heather Will responded to the lobby of the Sheriffs Office in reference to a theft. Upon arrival Deputy Will made contact with Helen Reese, who stated part of her water pump from her new construction home was stolen. Helen stated she obtained images of the unknown suspect and provided them for evidence. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
March 29
Deputy Michelle Stripling responded to Bream Fountain Road in reference to a report of a battery. The victim reported being dragged out of a vehicle by her neck. The suspect, Francis Chmielewski left the scene prior to Deputy Stripling’s arrival, according to WCSO. He was located by Deputy Jake Scott near St. Marks and placed under arrest on a battery charge.
March 30
Deputy Todd Kent conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for faulty equipment. The driver and sole occupant was identified as Tony Roberts. Further investigation revealed Roberts did not possess a valid driver’s license, according to WCSO. Roberts was placed under arrest and transported to the jail.
A subject identified as Brandon Dawson was discovered attempting to pass a worthless check at a local bank, according to WCSO. Dawson was located in the lobby of the bank by deputies. Dawson was taken into custody and transported to the jail. Deputy William Bennet and James Williams investigated.
Deputies responded to Dux in reference to a physical altercation. Upon arrival deputies made contact with David Michael Gibson in the parking lot. Gibson was highly intoxicated and belligerent, according to WCSO. The bartender completed a sworn affidavit stating Gibson refused to leave when asked to do so. She said when the bouncer tried to force Gibson out the door he resisted. Gibson was subsequently arrested on a charge of Disorderly Intoxication.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
